Australia’s Alyssa Healy with 558 runs is now the highest run-getter as a wicketkeeper at the Women’s T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter achieved the feat on Thursday while playing against Bangladesh in the match at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Healy scored 83 off 53 with the help of ten fours and three sixes. Her blitzkrieg helped her fetch the Player of the Match award.

The 29-year-old, who took the catches of Sanjida Islam and Fargana Hoque behind the stumps, became the wicketkeeper with most dismissals (22) at the biennial event.

If this was not enough to boast, the 83 scored by Healy against Bangladesh is the most in an innings by a keeper at the mega event.

Records broken by Alyssa Healy today: Most runs by a wicket-keeper at the Women’s #T20WorldCup 👉 558 Most dismissals by a keeper at the Women’s #T20WorldCup 👉 22 Most runs in an innings by a keeper at the Women’s #T20WorldCup 👉 83 What. A. Player.#AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/CviLoEt1Oi — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 27, 2020

On Thursday, Australia thrashed Bangladesh by 86 runs at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. With the win, the Aussies keep their chances for a semifinal berth alive.

Earlier, skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Healy and Beth Mooney wreaked havoc on Bangladeshi bowlers as Australia posted a total of 189 for 1 in the allotted 20 overs.

The Healy-Mooney duo stitched an opening-wicket partnership of 151 runs. Mooney scored 81 not out off 58 which was laced with 9 fours.

In reply, Bangladesh managed only 103 runs that too at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Australia pacer Megan Schutt was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 3 for 21 in 4 overs. Meanwhile, Jess Jonassen returned figures of 2 for 17 in her quota of 4 overs.