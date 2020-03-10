All sport in Italy has been suspended till at least April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak, said their prime minister Giuseppe Conte.

According to reports, the suspension will put a temporary halt on Serie A football matches but will keep the Italian national teams and clubs free to take part in international competitions.

Serie A had already said all games would be played behind closed doors until April 3.

Italian health authorities said that a total of 7,985 coronavirus infection cases have been registered in the country, while the death toll has risen to 463.

As the death toll due to deadly coronavirus crosses 4,000 across the world on Tuesday, travel was restricted across Italy from the day onwards and public gatherings were forbidden throughout the country, as the government placed the whole peninsula on lockdown to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. Marriages and funerals were banned for more than three weeks under the quarantine and bars and restaurants were told to close at 6pm, with the prime minister urging people to “stay at home”.

The unprecedented measures, in place until April 3, were extended from several large areas of the north to Italy’s entire population of more than 60 million in a decree signed Monday night.

Since the COVID-19 disease first emerged in China late last year, Italy has become Europe’s hardest-hit country and has seen a rapid rise in cases to more than 9,000, with more than 400 deaths so far.

