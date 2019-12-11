UEFA Champions League champions Liverpool seem to have found back the secret to keeping clean sheets. Star goalie Alisson Becker does not want the defense standards in the last two matches to drop.

He has in fact gone on record claiming that he wants the brilliant defense section to put up the good work that has helped them secure clean sheets in successive matches for the first time since September.

After their Community Shield defeat on penalties in August, Jurgen Klopp’s side has only tasted one defeat in the season across all competitions. This came in the UEFA Champions League encounter against Napoli. However, while they were scoring more goals than their opponents, their defence seemed to be a weak section.

“It was just a matter of time and of focus,” the shot-stopper told Liverpool’s official website when quizzed on how their defence has improved.

“The last two games, we were focused for the full game. Even if they had chances we were there, the defenders were there, and I was there to help the team.

“We just need to keep going with this focus because we know our quality and we know what we can do on the pitch when we put in our whole intensity.

“You need to do that for 90 minutes – it’s hard, we know, but I think we showed we can do this,” he added.

It is worth highlighting that Alisson made numerous saves in the first half to prevent RB Salzburg from taking a lead. After that Liverpool netted home a couple of goals in the second half to clinch the game and the next round of the UEFA Champions League.

“In the first half they made our job more difficult with their intensity they put in,” he said. “They had chances, of course, but we neutralised them in the chances, I could make the saves.

“I’m happy with the result and happy with what we did on the pitch.

“It was a difficult game for us, but we did very well, everybody playing together and moving together, defending in a good way and attacking in a good way.

“I’m glad about the score, I’m glad about the clean sheet – but the three points were the most important thing we needed,” he concluded.