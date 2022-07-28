Alexandra Popp brace seals Germany’s spot in finals of Euro 2022 as German side edges past France

In a thrilling semi-finals matchup, Germany emerged victorious by the score of 2-1 and progressed into the finals of Euro 2022 as France gets sent back home.

A close-knit match between both the giants saw Germany progress to the next match as France falls down in the semi-finals of the match. Both the teams enjoyed an almost similar amount of possession in the game.

The first notable effort came in the form of a free kick which was taken by Alexandra Popp. It was a well-lifted free-kick but an excellent save from French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud Magnin. The 30-year-old flew to save the ball from going into the net and kept the score levelled for the time being

However, Germany took lead in the 40th minute. A lofted cross from winger Svenja Huth was turned in through an amazing finish from Popp to make the score 1-0 for the German side.

The equaliser soon came through from French star, Kadidiatou Diani. Near the end of the second half, Diani attempted a shot from outside the box which hit the pole but was deflected in from the goalkeeper’s dive. Certainly, a commendable effort from Diani but the goal got awarded as an own goal by German goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

The score stood 1-1 at the end of first half thanks to the late French equaliser. Both the teams were yet again looking to take the lead in the second half. In the 64th minute, French centre-back Wendie Renard attempted a header from corner but Frohms was alert and saved the shot.

The German side continued its attacks from the flanks and the goal finally came through which was yet again scored by Popp. A headed effort this time from Popp gave Germany the lead. It was Huth yet again too who assisted the goal by a cross from the right flank.

No major efforts came through from the either side until the end of the match. German Substitute Linda Dallmann had an amazing chance to extend Germany’s lead to two goals and seal the game. The goal could not come through for Dallmann but Germany was still able to edge past France.

Both the teams fought well for the spot of final but Germany finally emerged victorious. They will be facing hosts England in the finals of the competition on July 31.

Earlier, a clinical show by England crushed Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals of the Women’s Euro 2022 on Tuesday, sending the hosts into the final of the prestigious football event in front of a record-breaking audience at Bramall Lane.

(Inputs from IANS)