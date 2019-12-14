Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has slammed World Super League, a tournament which is reportedly being planned by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. Although the league is far away from being a reality anytime soon, it plans to feature as many as 40 richest teams from across Europe which shall be divided into two groups of 20 teams each.

And now Sir Alex has revealed what he thinks about the idea. He stated that such a league seems to be a money-oriented one. He also added that Premier League clubs like his former team Manchester United would not want to be a part of a new league like that since they are already competing in the best domestic leagues in world football.

“I’ve read the report suggesting a World Super League for the elite clubs in Europe which would provide greater finances for the clubs,” Ferguson was quoted as saying by Metro.

“Without question it is money-orientated, but surely this would not be attractive to our clubs in the Premier League, which at the moment is the best domestic league in world football and is well-supported financially by Sky, BT and now Amazon. I struggle to see why an English team would need to leave.

“Furthermore, the attraction of playing in the Champions League is huge for players, coaches and fans alike, as it remains the ultimate test in club football. A lot of clubs with great history could be lost if their partners in Premier League upped sticks. I strongly believe this is a realistic appraisal of the value of domestic football,” he concluded.