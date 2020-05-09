With the entire world at halt amid the coronavirus crisis, Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey revealed his combined India-Australia T20 XI.

Carey who has played as many as 36 ODIs and 28 T20Is for Australia named his playing XI during an Instagram Live session with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

One of the most prominent omissions from Carey’s Playing XI was star Indian opener Rohit Sharma. Instead, the Aussie keeper chose Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner as opening partners.

To put things into perspective, Sharma is the only cricketer in the world to have 4 T20I centuries and has scored over 2700 runs in 108 T20Is for India at a superb strike rate.

Carey gave the all-important number three position to Steve Smith while picked the Indian skipper Virat Kohli at number four.

Carey also chose himself along with Rishabh Pant in the middle order.

While Ravindra Jadeja found his place in the side as an all-rounder, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Jasprit Bumrah were picked as frontline pacers.

Adam Zampa was handed the spinning department.