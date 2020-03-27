In a recent development, it is now being reported that renowned Pakistani cricket umpire Aleem Dar is offering free food at his restaurant in Lahore to all the people who have lost their jobs and livelihood owing to the coronavirus pandemic and its consequent situation worldwide.

“During this lockdown, people have become jobless. I own a restaurant named Dar’s Delighto on Pia Road in Lahore. People who are jobless can come there and eat food for free,” Dar, an ICC elite panel umpire, said in a video which he uploaded on Twitter.

Other than Dar, many others associated with the sport of cricket in Pakistan, including Shahid Afridi, have come forward to raise funds which could be used to help the needy in this worldwide crisis,

Dar, is one of the most experienced officials and has supervised close to 400 international cricket matches.

“Coronavirus has spread all over the world, and its effects are now being seen in Pakistan as well,” said the former first-class cricketer turned umpire.

“The provincial governments and the central government have issued measures for you to follow for your safety,” the veteran umpire added.