Alcaraz arrives in Turin ahead of ATP Finals debut

Spain are in serious danger of exiting the group stage of the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup after losing their opening match 3-0 against Canada.

Canada got off to a winning start with Marina Stakusic defying the ranking disparity with Spain’s Rebeka Masarova to win 6-3, 6-1 in an hour and nine minutes in their Group C match, Xinhua reports.

Masarova was the favorite to win, given her ranking of 65 in the world compared to 319 for Stakusic, but the hard-court specialist struggled to find her form on the clay surface in Sevilla and was decisively defeated.

In the second rubber of the tie, Sara Sorribes was involved in a thriller against Leylah Fernandez, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (7) in a tie match that could have gone either way. Sorribes had set points in both sets, but Fernandez persevered and was able to take her chances.

Canada then sailed to the doubles win 6-2, 7-5.

Italy started their Group D tie with France on Wednesday morning on a positive note. Martina Trevisan, 43rd ranked in the world, staged a comeback to eventually defeat Alize Cornet 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, in a match lasting two hours and 12 minutes.

World number 30, Jasmine Paolini then secured Italy an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie by defeating Caroline Garcia 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4 in a hard-fought match that came down to the wire in the third set.

The French team then won the doubles 5-7, 6-2, 10-6.