Indian Team vice-captain Ajinjya Rahane said the cricketers would need at least a month of training before returning to the cricket field in post COVID-19 world.

“We would be needing three to four weeks of proper practice before playing any kind of competitive game,” Rahane, who was named brand ambassador of the English Language Speech Assistant mobile application, said during an online press conference as quoted by PTI.

“I am missing my batting. But obviously, cricket should only start when we get a vaccine to fight the virus,” he said.

While the Indian sports ministry is planning to resume the training of athletes and the national camps, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet given any direction to the cricketers about when they can return.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended till further notice.

Confirming the suspension of the 13th edition of the IPL, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the “evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19” and the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed in India till May 17 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Speaking on how cricket may look like afterward, Rahane said the players would be wary of wild celebrations and group hugs.

“I think we might go back to the good old days when fielders would still stand in their designated positions after the fall of a wicket and clap. May be handshakes will be replaced by a ‘Namaste’,” he said.

“But once sport resumes, you can’t take anything for granted. The safety of the fans will be of utmost importance. There will be changes in lifestyle while travelling. Especially before and after the match,” Rahane said.

With PTI inputs