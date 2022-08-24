AIFF writes to FIFA, seeking lifting of suspension

The interim secretary of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) sent a letter to FIFA the day after the Supreme Court disbanded the Committee of Administrators and transferred daily management to the former officials, requesting an end to India’s suspension from international soccer.

The FIFA Bureau had on August 16 suspended the AIFF from international play and revoked its right to host the Women’s U17 World Cup in the nation, which was set to take place in October. The reason given was “third party interference” in governance after the Supreme Court had appointed the Committee of Administrators in May due to the Praful Patel-led executive committee’s delay in holding elections.

Sunando Dhar, the acting general secretary of the AIFF, issued a letter to FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura seeking the organisation to “reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF” after the SC changed its conclusions about the CoA and advanced the election timeline by a week.

On Tuesday, the AIFF posted details on the letter to its official website.

While giving an update on the case before the Honourable Supreme Court of India, Dhar noted in a letter to the FIFA Secretary General that the AIFF now has complete control over the day-to-day operations.

“It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India (the “SC”) took up our matter and vide order dated 22.05.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” Dhar said in the letter.

“In view of the above, we request the FIFA and especially the Bureau to reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF. Since the conditions set out in your Letter for the lifting of the suspension stand satisfied, we request that a order to that effect be passed at the earliest for the AIFF to continue with the smooth running of football in India,” the letter further stated.

The AIFF is expecting an early resolution to the matter and new dates being announced for the U17 World Cup.

(Inputs from IANS)