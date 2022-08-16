Here is how AIFF can uplift their FIFA suspension

Due to meddling from outside parties, FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) immediately. The Indian football ban, however, has been lifted thanks to a number of measures put forth by the global governing body of football.

FIFA views the administrators’ committee formed by the Supreme Court as interfering since they have a voice in how Indian football is run. FIFA is reportedly not pleased that the Committee of Administrators, which the Supreme Court created, has granted former players the opportunity to vote. This might be the primary justification for prohibiting Indian football right now.

On the third party interference FIFA said, “It’s ‘not a prudent idea’ to have an equal number of eminent players alongside the state association representatives in the electoral college. The draft constitution submitted by the CoA to the Supreme Court states the electoral college will have representatives from 36 state associations and 36 eminent football players from all over India – 24 male and 12 female. The world body is okay with the executive committee having 25 per cent former players as Co-opted members.”

The FIFA council’s bureau has concluded that the following requirements must be met in order for the suspension to be lifted, and it has specified numerous steps to lift the ban:

The AIFF constitution will be updated in compliance with FIFA and AFC criteria and ratified by the AIFF general assembly without outside intervention.

The AIFF will conduct the next election process in accordance with the law and perform its elections in accordance with the AIFF’s current membership structure.

Repeal of the CoA mandate in full

The AIFF administration to be fully in charge of the AIFF’s daily affairs

An independent electoral committee to be elected by the AIFF general assembly to run the elections of a new executive committee

By coincidence, Wednesday marks the deadline for submitting nominations for the position of AIFF president. Additionally, the current case will be heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been suspended, according to the world’s football governing body FIFA, which means India will not be able to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, which was slated to take place in the nation from October 11 to October 30.

“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” a FIFA statement said.

The world body said it was assessing the issue of the under-17s tournament, adding that it was having talks with India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and was “hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.”

(Inputs from IANS)