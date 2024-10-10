Ahead of farewell Test, Shakib apologises for silence during Bangladesh protests

Insisting that his primary identity is of a cricketer from Bangladesh, former captain and a stalwart of the country’s cricketing fraternity, Shakib Al Hasan posted an emotional message urging his fans to be around for one last time as he prepares for his farewell Test during South Africa’s two-Test tour of the country.

“You all know that I will soon be playing my last match… I want to say goodbye with all of you around. At the moment of farewell, I want to shake hands with those whose applause compelled me to play better. I want to meet the eyes of those who cheered in joy when I played well and whose eyes welled up with tears when I did not. I believe that at this farewell moment, you will all be with me. Together, we will close the story that, in truth, stars not me, but all of you,” Shakib shared in a long post.

The star all-rounder, who was also a MP and member of the Awami League, also apologised for his silence during the student-led protests in Bangladesh in July, which led to several hundreds of deaths. The protests eventually led to the fall of the longstanding Awami League-led government of Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

“Firstly, I would like to pay my respects to all the students who sacrificed their lives, led the anti-discrimination movement, and were martyred or injured during the people’s uprising. I extend my deepest respect and condolences to them and their families. While no sacrifice can compensate for the loss of a loved one, nothing can fill the void of losing a child or a brother, to those of you who were hurt by my silence during this critical period, I respect your feelings and sincerely apologise. If I were in your place, I too might have been upset,” his post read.

During that period, Shakib was playing in the Global T20 Canada franchise league before flying to the US to play in the Major Cricket League before flying to Pakistan to play a two-Test series. However, Shakib found himself being named in a murder case related to the protests, along with 146 other Awami League leaders, while he was playing the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Shakib maintained his silence throughout the period, and on September 26, ahead of the second Test against India in Kanpur, he announced that the Mirpur Test against South Africa will be his swansong if provided a safe passage to his home country.