After Test series win, India look to continue momentum in T20I series against Bangladesh

The upcoming first T20I between India and Bangladesh on Sunday marks a significant milestone for Gwalior as the city welcomes back international cricket for the first time in 14 years, albeit at a new venue – Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Stadium.

It will be the first match in the city since the historic India-South Africa ODI on February 24, 2010, where Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.

Earlier, the city used to host international matches at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium. It hosted the World Cup and other international matches. Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) also hosts matches at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The build-up to the first of the three T20Is against Bangladesh has been marred by protests from certain right-wing groups citing human rights violations in Bangladesh against Hindu minorities, after which the district administration imposed Section 163 in Gwalior until Monday. There has also been deployment of around 2,000 cops to avoid any ruckus.

Coming to the cricketing part, Bangladesh will be keen to put back memories of the 0-2 whitewash in the Test series, and give a good fight to the home side. With Tests against New Zealand given preference, the likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel have been rested from the T20s against Bangladesh.

The T20I outfit, led by Suryakumar Yadav, features a great mix of youth and experience. Apart from Yadav, Hardik Pandya is the other big name in the squad while the other two who were part of India’s 2024 men’s World Cup unit are Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh.

The absence of several regular T20I players will provide fringe players a golden opportunity to make their mark, with pace sensation Mayank Yadav expected to draw significant attention throughout the series for India.

Joining Mayank is fellow Delhi pacer Harshit Rana, along with all-rounder Nitish Kumar, both of whom could make their India debuts during this series. Nitish was part of India’s squad for the Zimbabwe tour following the T20 World Cup but missed out due to injury, while Rana has been waiting in the wings since the five-match series in Harare.

Mayank, who clocked speeds over 150 kmph in his maiden IPL season earlier this year, had quickly become the talk of the cricketing world before a side strain prematurely ended his tournament.

On the batting front, Abhishek Sharma will partner Sanju Samson as an opener followed by Suryakumar, Riyan Parag, Shivam and Hardik. In the spin bowling department, Ravi Bishnoi is either being assisted with Varun Chakaravarthy or Washington Sundar, who might get an upper hand due his bowling prowess in powerplay.

For Bangladesh, the series marks the start of a new era beyond their talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who recently announced his retirement from T20Is and Tests. Veteran batter Mahmudullah, on the other hand, is fighting for a place in the XI, with a strong series against India possibly extending his international career.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.