Matthew Hayden had taken the cricket world by a storm with his unique Mongoose bat during the 2010 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). And after a decade, the cricket league is all set to witness another strange bat called ‘The Camel’.

Turning up for the Adelaide Strikers in a Big Bash League (BBL) match against Melbourne Renegades, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan flaunted a new bat which had depression on its back. Cricket Australia tweeted a picture of the bat and called it The Camel, for its shape which is similar to that of the double humps possessed by a breed of camels.

Rashid smashed 25 runs off just 16 balls at a strike rate of 156.25 with his special bat as his IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad urged him to carry it along during the 2020 edition of the Indian tournament.

The 21-year-old spinner was brilliant with the ball as well. Giving away just 15 runs in his quota of 4 overs, Rashid also took two wickets, including an all-important one of Shaun Marsh.

His all-round performance helped the Adelaide Strikers in restricting the Renegades to 137/8 as the former won the match by 18 runs to go atop the points table of the BBL 2019-20.