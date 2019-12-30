Matthew Hayden had taken the cricket world by a storm with his unique Mongoose bat during the 2010 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). And after a decade, the cricket league is all set to witness another strange bat called ‘The Camel’.
Turning up for the Adelaide Strikers in a Big Bash League (BBL) match against Melbourne Renegades, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan flaunted a new bat which had depression on its back. Cricket Australia tweeted a picture of the bat and called it The Camel, for its shape which is similar to that of the double humps possessed by a breed of camels.
They call it ‘The Camel’ 🐫
Thoughts on @rashidkhan_19's new style of bat? #BBL09

Rashid smashed 25 runs off just 16 balls at a strike rate of 156.25 with his special bat as his IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad urged him to carry it along during the 2020 edition of the Indian tournament.
Carry it along for IPL 2020, @rashidkhan_19! 😎

The 21-year-old spinner was brilliant with the ball as well. Giving away just 15 runs in his quota of 4 overs, Rashid also took two wickets, including an all-important one of Shaun Marsh.
His all-round performance helped the Adelaide Strikers in restricting the Renegades to 137/8 as the former won the match by 18 runs to go atop the points table of the BBL 2019-20.