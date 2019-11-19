As soon as Lionel Messi beat Uruguay shot stopper Martin Campana with a spot kick to level things on Tuesday night for Argentina, fans of the 32-year-old took to social media to troll his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Notably, Argentina were trailing 1-2 when Martin Caceres committed a handball in his own box and Messi made no mistake in converting it, hence equalising things and escaping Argentina from a loss.

Meanwhile, the fans didn’t miss the opportunity to take better of Messi’s old foe from Portugal, who is just one goal away to become the second man to reach the milestone of 100 international goals.