After swashbuckling Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell decided to take an indefinite break from cricket citing mental health issues, another Australian cricketer Nic Maddinson has also reportedly pulled himself out on the same grounds.

Member of the Australia A team, on Saturday Maddinson withdrew himself from their match against Pakistan A in Perth. His decision comes barely a week after Maxwell took himself out of Australia’s Twenty-20 International (T20I) team in the middle of the series against Pakistan.

“Nic has made the right decision and we are all behind him. It is braver to speak up than to suffer in silence and I applaud Nic for having the courage to put his health first,” Australia A head coach Graeme Hick was quoted as saying by AFP.

Cameron Bancroft is likely to replace the 27-year-old. Maddinson’s withdrawal also means that he will not be considered for a spot in Australia’s Test squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

The unofficial game against Pakistan A was widely seen as the last chance for these players to impress the selectors.

However, Maxwell and then Maddinosn’s decision should open the doors for cricketers like Travis Head and emerging star Will Pucovski, who has struggled with their mental health, to bring forward their case.

“Mental health is a challenge faced by Australian communities and elite sporting organisations and cricket is no different,” AFP said Cricket Australia’s (CA) head of sports science and medicine Alex Kountouris.

“Like other professional sports we are working very hard to better understand the challenges faced by our players and staff so we can support them,” Kountouris added.