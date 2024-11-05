Afro-Asia Cup set to be revived after two decades

Nearly two decades after the two editions of the Afro-Asia Cup mesmerised cricket fans with a concept that saw Sachin Tendulkar teaming up with Inzamam-ul-Haq to take on the likes of Shaun Pollock and Makhaya Ntini, in the pre-IPL era, the tournament could see the light of the day again as the Africa Cricket Association (ACA) considers an alliance with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to resurrect the series.

The ACA, which convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, has set an ambitious agenda, including restructuring the association and expanding competitive opportunities across the continent. At the top of its list is rekindling the Afro-Asia Cup besides launching a new T20 league — the Africa Premier League — modelled on the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Afro-Asia Cup is a unique cricket series that features teams from Asia and Africa, bringing together players from cricketing powerhouses and developing nations alike. The tournament has only been held twice, in 2005 and 2007, and has not seen a third edition since, despite strong initial fan support.

In the inaugural series held in South Africa, Asia, and Africa split the series after the third match was rained out, while in 2007, the Asia XI swept the series 3-0 in India. A third edition was scheduled for 2009 in Kenya but the tournament never took place.

In addition to offering financial rewards, the tournament provides a rare chance for cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, whose bilateral relations have been limited to ICC events due to geopolitical tensions since 2008. An Afro-Asia Cup would allow players from both nations to join forces, generating excitement among fans and helping to bridge divides through the game. According to ACA’s interim chair, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, discussions with the ACC and African stakeholders are underway. “We have had conversations with our counterparts within the Asia Cricket Council (ACA), and both regions are keen to see the Afro-Asia Cup return,” Mukuhlani was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying. Although ACC representatives have yet to respond to the proposal, the ACA is optimistic about formalizing a partnership soon.