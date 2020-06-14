Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi on Sunday thanked everyone for their wishes on his speedy recovery after he revealed that he has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

“A quick message to thank everybody who’s been praying for my recovery and for the heartfelt messages I’ve been receiving; thank you so much. Please stay safe & continue to look out for those who need help during these testing times. Lots of love for you all,” Afridi said in a tweet.

Earlier, he had himself announced on Twitter that he was diagnosed with Coronavirus on Saturday.

His Twitter post read: “I have been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body has been aching badly. I have been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for speedy recovery, Inshallah. #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome,”

Many current and former cricketers including Gautam Gambhir and professionals from other walks of life wished Afridi a speedy recovery from the infection which has caused havoc around the world.