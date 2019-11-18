Riding on a 79-run knock from Player of the Match Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan defeated West Indies by 29 runs in the 3rd and final T20I to seal series 2-1 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow.

On Sunday, Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat first.

Afghanistan, which suffered early blows in the match, bounced back to post a competitive total of 156 for 8 in 20 overs before the bowlers restricted the West Indies batsmen to 127 for 7.

Gurbaz was the top-scorer for the side with 79 runs off 52 balls. His blitzkrieg included 6 fours and 5 sixes.

Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers for the Afghans with three scalps, which included the important wickets of captain Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder. Haq returned figures of 3 for 24.

For the Carribeans, Shai Hope scored the highest 52 runs off 46 balls.

Afghanistan, who lost the preceding ODI series 0-3 besides going down in the first T20I, bounced back by winning the last two must-win games to seal the series in their favour.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 156 for 8 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 79, Asghar Afghan 24; Keemo Paul 2 for 26) vs West Indies 127 for 7 in 20 overs (Shai Hope 52, Evin Lewis 24; Naveen-ul-Haq 3 for 24)