Adriyan Karmakar wins silver on debut, opens India’s account at Jr Shooting World Cup

Adriyan Karmakar opened India’s account at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, with a silver medal on debut in the men’s 50m rifle prone junior event, which marked the start of the elite competition at the hallowed International Shooting Sport Centre ranges on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old junior 3P national champion shot 626.7 after 60 shots, narrowly missing out on gold—won by Sweden’s Jesper Johansson—by just 0.3 points. Griffin Lake of the USA claimed the bronze with a score of 624.6.

Adriyan, who has represented the Indian junior team at world championships before but never at a World Cup, shot with confidence and was among the earliest to finish. The son of 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, 2010 World Cup silver medallist, and London 2012 Olympian rifle shooter Joydeep Karmakar, Adriyan’s performance also set a new junior national record in the event.

Among other Indians in the fray, 15-year-old Rohit Kanyan finished 12th with a score of 620.2, while Vedant Nitin Waghmare scored 614.4 to place 35th.