ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2024: India look to renew rivalry against Pak

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to renew their cricketing rivalry and add glitter to the ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, when the rising stars of both nations face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Organised by the Asian Cricket Council, the tournament, starting Friday in the United Arab Emirates, boasts a rich legacy and serves as a crucial platform for nurturing emerging players from across Asia.

India stands out as the most successful team in Under-19 Asia Cup history, having won the tournament eight times in 10 editions. Their dominance is underscored by consistent performances and a robust pipeline of young talent. Following India, Pakistan has also left its mark with multiple titles, showcasing its cricketing strength at the youth level.

One among the key players to watch from the Indian team is the prodigious 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, recently picked by the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, earlier this week.

Adding to the batting strength is 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, whose stellar performances in Mumbai’s domestic circuit have caught the selectors’ attention. Mohammed Amaan, a middle-order batter from Uttar Pradesh, will lead the Indian team in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2024. The other players to watch include Tamil Nadu’s C. Andre Siddarth, Kerala’s leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan, and Karnataka batters Hardik Raj and Samarth Nagaraj.

Additionally, the rivalry between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has intensified in recent years, with both teams delivering strong performances in major tournaments. Bangladesh will enter the competition as defending champions, having secured the 2023 title with a commanding 195-run victory over the UAE.

The other countries participating in the tournament include Afghanistan, Nepal, Japan, and the UAE.