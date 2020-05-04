International cricket superstars, ICC World Cup heroes and the headline stars of 2019 will return to the UAE capital to compete in the fast-paced Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 tournament from November 19 to 28.

The 2020 edition of the tournament will once again boast Aldar Properties as title sponsor and be hosted by Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Cricket, with a target to build upon the thriving popularity of the global game and the destination hosting and business credentials of Abu Dhabi.

The 2019 edition saw an incredible 124,000 fans descend on Zayed Cricket Stadium across the 10 days of high-octane tournament play, and confirming a record sports spectator audience for events in the UAE. The 2019 edition of the league was won by Dwayne Bravo-led Maratha Arabians.

The Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 is scheduled for November 19 to 28 and will take place only upon the approval of the concerned government authorities.

Meanwhile, almost all sporting action around the world including the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been postponed owing to the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has so far infected over 3.5 million people while claiming over 200,000 thousand lives globally.

There is still no sure shot treatment of the virus and maintenance of social distancing, self-isolation and hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons of protecting oneself against contracting the infection.

(With inputs from IANS)