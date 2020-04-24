Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC), the governing body of cricket in the city, is likely to offer its facilities to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for usage between October and January for them to stage the English domestic and international matches there, according to a report on ESPNcricinfo.

The city’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium complex has multiple grounds meaning more than one matches could take place at the same time. The stadium has served as Pakistan’s home for a number of years apart from hosting IPL, PSL and County Championship matches.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday had informed that no professional form of cricket would be played in the country until at least July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has already killed over 18 thousand people there.

The ECB had previously set May 28 as the date for a potential comeback but extended the suspension in view of the prevailing situation and nationwide lockdown which can also be extended.

The ECB Board also approved the concept of having blocks of red and white ball cricket in a revised schedule. Nine rounds of fixtures will be lost in the County Championship up to the beginning of July which means any red-ball cricket would be on a very different basis to normal.

“As much as we remain hopeful that we can deliver some cricket this summer, we are in the midst of a worldwide crisis and our priority — over and above the playing of professional sport — will be to protect the vulnerable, key workers and society as a whole over,” said ECB CEO Tom Harrison as quoted on the official website of ECB.