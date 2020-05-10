Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli believes that the camaraderie among the players in the Indian Premier League is what makes the tournament special for him.

“You do play all your tournaments, which is one team versus another, ICC tournaments come every now and then, but even in ICC tournaments, you don’t really interact with the other team players or you see the other teams so often every now and then,” Kohli said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected as quoted by IANS.

“But in the IPL, you are just probably meeting another team every second or third day and that’s the beauty of the IPL, you are playing in a different atmosphere.”

Though the RCB have not attained much success under Kohli’s leadership, but that hasn’t deterred the 31-year-old as he revealed that he has been enjoying the time at the franchise because of players like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. Kohli also said that the connection that the franchises are able to make with fans of their cities also makes the tournament special.

“I absolutely love that tournament and also for the camaraderie which you share with so many new players that you play with, so many players that you have known for a long time now, not from your own country, those who you don’t see often, and there is one reason why everyone loves the IPL too, there is a connect, of players and fans and of viewers,” he said.

Had the normal times prevailed, Kohli would have been leading the Bangalore-based team in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament. The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended till further notice due to the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal on Friday had said that there was no plan made by the board about the rescheduling of the tournament.

“We haven’t planned anything as of now. We can’t think of IPL getting back yet. Players coming in from other countries, whether they’ll be willing to come here and be quarantined for two weeks and play IPL is not known,” Dhumal said as quoted by Australian daily Sydney Herald.

“How can we think of IPL? This is all media speculation. There is nothing as of now. Once things get clear, then only will we be able to go back to the drawing board and think about re-starting cricket,” he added.