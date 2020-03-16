Australian cricketers Aaron Finch and David Warner on Sunday questioned the new policy of the Australian government to tackle the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that all the international passengers arriving in Australia will be kept under a self-isolation for a period of 14 days, starting from midnight of March 15. It was done to restrict the increasing number of new cases in the country.

In response to Morrison’s announcement, a journalist tweeted: “Genuine question — how does the government know if new arrivals are actually self-isolating?”

Finch re-tweeted the comment and said: “Have been wondering the same thing!!”

In response to Finch’s remarks, Warner commented: “Or, what about the uber/taxi/bus/train they catch from the airport to their place.”

The rapid spread of the disease has led to the sporting calendar around the world come to a virtual standstill. Australia’s three-match ODI series against New Zealand was called off due to the restrictions imposed by the Kiwi government on those entering the country. ‘

After that, Cricket Australia also called off the final round of domestic first-class tournaments, including the Sheffield Shield.

The ODI series between India and South Africa and India also suffered a similar fate, while the Test rubber between England and Sri Lanka was also suspended even before the start of it.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League till April 15. It was earlier scheduled for a March 29 start.

(With inputs from IANS)