Aakruti, Sohini clinch National Tennis Championship doubles title

Odisha Chief Minister launches ‘LAccMI’ bus service in Malkangiri district
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) bus service in Malkangiri district on Thursday.
Aakruti & Sohini started on a strong note and gained early points before getting the better of Nainika Bendram & Ishi Mahewari 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets to win the glittering trophy.
Maharashtra’s Aakruti Narayan and Odisha’s Sohini Mohanty combined well to clinch the girls’ doubles U-16 title of the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at DLTA Complex here on Friday.
In the boys’ doubles U-16 final, the duo of Vraj Gohil of Gujarat and Maharashtra’s Samarth Sahita overcame the challenge of Kabir Chothani (Gujarat) & Arnav Yadav (Uttrakhand) by 7-5, 6-2 in straight sets to take the title home.
Meanwhile, the boys’ doubles U-14 category Hruthik Katakam of Telangana & Haryana’s Tavish Pahawa beati Shaurya Bhardwaj & Ranvir Singh 6-4, 7-5 to win the Fenesta Nationals title.
West Bengal’s Aleena Farid and Odisha’s Aradhyaa Verma defeated Aahan & Akansha Ghosh 6-1, 6-1 as they clinched the girls’ doubles U-14 trophy.
Top-seed Hruthik extended his winning run in the boy’s singles U-14 category as well and defeated Anurag Kallambella 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets to reach the final. Haryana’s Anandita Upadhyay beat Aleena Farid by 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 in a thrilling semi of the girl’s singles U-14 category.
On the other hand, Tamil Nadu’s Thirumurugan V overcame Prabir Chavda 6-4, 6-4 to get one step closer to the title in the boys singles U-16 category.
Delhi’s Aishi Bisht also notched up a big victory by 6-1, 6-4 against Laxmi Dandu of Telangana to reach the finals of the girls’ singles U-16.
