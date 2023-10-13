Aakruti, Sohini clinch National Tennis Championship doubles title

Maharashtra’s Aakruti Narayan and Odisha’s Sohini Mohanty combined well to clinch the girls’ doubles U-16 title of the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at DLTA Complex here on Friday.

Aakruti & Sohini started on a strong note and gained early points before getting the better of Nainika Bendram & Ishi Mahewari 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets to win the glittering trophy.

In the boys’ doubles U-16 final, the duo of Vraj Gohil of Gujarat and Maharashtra’s Samarth Sahita overcame the challenge of Kabir Chothani (Gujarat) & Arnav Yadav (Uttrakhand) by 7-5, 6-2 in straight sets to take the title home.

Meanwhile, the boys’ doubles U-14 category Hruthik Katakam of Telangana & Haryana’s Tavish Pahawa beati Shaurya Bhardwaj & Ranvir Singh 6-4, 7-5 to win the Fenesta Nationals title.

West Bengal’s Aleena Farid and Odisha’s Aradhyaa Verma defeated Aahan & Akansha Ghosh 6-1, 6-1 as they clinched the girls’ doubles U-14 trophy.

Top-seed Hruthik extended his winning run in the boy’s singles U-14 category as well and defeated Anurag Kallambella 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets to reach the final. Haryana’s Anandita Upadhyay beat Aleena Farid by 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 in a thrilling semi of the girl’s singles U-14 category.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu’s Thirumurugan V overcame Prabir Chavda 6-4, 6-4 to get one step closer to the title in the boys singles U-16 category.

Delhi’s Aishi Bisht also notched up a big victory by 6-1, 6-4 against Laxmi Dandu of Telangana to reach the finals of the girls’ singles U-16.