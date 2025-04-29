A star is born: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking IPL century sparks Bihar’s pride

Just a day after 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi stormed into the spotlight with a blistering century that powered Rajasthan Royals to an eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, his father Sanjeev revealed the unusual foundation of his son’s success — a cement pitch in their backyard in Bihar’s Samastipur district.

Vaibhav not only became the youngest centurion in men’s T20 cricket but also the fastest Indian to score a century in the IPL, reaching the milestone in just 35 balls — helping the Royals secure their third win of the tournament. Born three years after the IPL’s inception in 2008, the precocious left-hander has already represented India at the U-19 level and made his first-class debut against Mumbai in January 2024.

Advertisement

His domestic performances earned him a trial with the Royals in Nagpur, where batting coach Vikram Rathour was stunned by his natural flair and technical skill — honed on the cement pitch at home.

Advertisement

Elated by his son’s achievement, Sanjeev — an ardent cricket enthusiast — shared that the idea of constructing a cement pitch was inspired by a newspaper article about Shubman Gill, whose father Lakhwinder had done the same in Fazilka, Punjab. It was Gill’s gutsy 91 at the Gabba during the 2020–21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy that inspired Sanjeev to implement a similar training plan for Vaibhav.

“The credit must go to the Rajasthan Royals management. He has been training under Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathour and Zubin Bharucha for the last 3–4 months,” Sanjeev said.

Vaibhav has also trained at the National Cricket Academy under the guidance of VVS Laxman, and his performances at the IPL are beginning to reflect his grooming.

The town of Samastipur erupted in celebration following Vaibhav’s breathtaking innings. “He has made our village, Bihar, and all of India proud. We couldn’t be happier. I want to thank Rajasthan Royals, who have worked with him so diligently over the past few months,” said Sanjeev.

He also expressed gratitude to Bihar Cricket Association chief Rakesh Tiwary for giving Vaibhav an early opportunity to represent the state at the senior level.

The Royals had picked Vaibhav for ₹1.10 crore in the last mega-auction — nearly four times his base price of ₹30 lakh — a decision that is already bearing fruit.

Gratitude and Resolve: Vaibhav Speaks

Speaking after his record-breaking knock, a visibly emotional Vaibhav credited his parents for their sacrifices. “I am what I am because of my parents. My mother wakes up at 3 a.m. to cook meals for me, despite sleeping only around 11 pm. My father gave up his work to support my cricket. My elder brother manages the household with great difficulty. But Papa is always there for me.”

“God ensures that those who work hard never fail. Whatever success I’ve had is because of my parents,” he added, pledging to stay focused and work toward his ultimate dream — representing India at the highest level. “I want to contribute to India and will keep working hard until I get there.”

‘A Special Talent’: Rathour’s Verdict

RR batting coach Vikram Rathour lauded Vaibhav as a rare prodigy. “He’s a special, special talent. Technically, he has an exceptional downswing, which gives him immense power. Today, he showed exactly what he’s capable of. You could speak endlessly about that knock.”

“For a 14-year-old to play like that is incredible. We first saw him four months ago during trials and instantly knew he was something extraordinary. From there, it was up to us to nurture him,” Rathour added. “He kept his composure, showed great temperament, and delivered an extraordinary performance.”