A R C : Indian men and women’s 4x400m teams settle for silver medals

Following the mixed team’s national record-setting run to secure gold on Monday, the Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m teams followed up by winning two silver medals at the Asian Relay Championships in Bangkok, Thailand .

The men’s relay quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, T Santosh Kumar, Mijo Chacko Kurian and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:05.76 amidst heavy rains in Bangkok to finish behind the Sri Lanka team, which stopped the clock at 3:04.48.

Vietnam (3:07.37) edged out Qatar to secure the bronze medal.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh hold the existing Indian national record of 2:59.05 in the event. It is also the standing Asian record.

India’s challenge in the women’s 4x400m relay race, meanwhile, was fronted by Vithya Ramraj, MR Poovamma, Rupal and Prachi Choudhary.

The four timed their run at 3:33.55 seconds only to be outdone by the Vietnamese quartet, who created a new national record of 3:30.81 seconds to win the gold medal.

Japan bagged the bronze after finishing the course in 3:36.56.

Both the Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams have secured quotas for the Paris 2024 Olympics due to their performances at the World Relays 24 in the Bahamas earlier this month.

The Bangkok athletics meet was the inaugural edition of the Asian Relay Championships.