‘A leap of faith turned into the history books’: Hamilton bids farewell to Mercedes

The 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix acted as the perfect stage to celebrate the seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton who is leaving Mercedes, after a 11-year tenure with the team, which saw him become one of the greatest driver’s the sport has ever seen.

From Team Principal and long-time friend Toto Wolff pulling out the classic ‘It’s hammer time’ catchphrase to a sad admission in the end when Wolff admitted that if Mercedes could not help Hamilton to win the much desired eighth championship then he should win it elsewhere, it was an emotional race which highlighted his connection with the team.

The Englishman showed glimpses of his former self as he come from behind, after starting at P16, to finish the race at fourth place. Hamilton was the only driver in the field to start on hard tyres and was the last to come in for a tyre change. He returned to the track on the fresher medium tyres in P7 and caught up with teammate George Russell before the end of the race, overtaking him on the outside of Turn 9 on the final lap to take P4.

With the checkered flag coming down and Hamilton’s career as a Mercedes driver coming to an end, the 39-year old reflected on his journey with the team with Race Engineer Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington.

“The pleasure’s been mine. Yea Bono, we dreamed alone, but together we believed. And as a team, we achieved things that… Thank you for all the courage, the determination, the passion, and for seeing me and supporting me. What started out as a leap of faith turned into a journey into the history books. We did everything together and I’m so so grateful to everyone. From the bottom of my heart, all the best,” said an emotional Hamilton.

One of the most beautiful chapters in Formula One history came to an end as Hamilton joins Ferrari in hopes of winning another championship. His time with the Silver Arrows saw him participate in 356 Grand Prixs, accumulate 84 race wins, the most ever by a driver for a single team and achieve 153 podium finished.

His six drivers championship and eighth constructors titles with the team are a testament to his incredible career.