Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been out of the cricket field since India’s semi-final exit from the ICC World Cup 2019 against New Zealand, can be back in “contention” for a place in team India’s T20I squad if he can have a “cracking” IPL, said Ravi Shastri.

“I have had a conversation with MS and that is between us. He has finished his Test career, he may soon end his ODI career. So, he will be left with T20, he will definitely play the IPL. One thing I know about Dhoni is that he will not impose himself on the team. But if he has a cracking IPL, well, then..” Shastri was quoted as saying by News18.

“We will have to consider a person’s experience and form. They will bat in the number 5-6 position. If Dhoni plays well in IPL then he does put himself in contention,” he added.

Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming 2020 edition of the IPL and will be eyeing to win the fourth title with the team.

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain has announced a break of two months following India’s campaign in England. However, speculations went wild after his two-month sabbatical was over, as many suggested he might not make a comeback to the national team again while some remained optimistic for a Dhoni-show again.

However, during an event in Mumbai in December last year, the 38-year-old was seen skipping questions on his comeback and said, “Don’t ask me till January.”

A PTI report, meanwhile, has suggested that the cricketer will take a call on his future after the 2021 edition of IPL.

“If at all MS will take a call on his future, it will only be after the IPL. You can’t stop speculation as he is such a big player. He is in the best shape possible fitness-wise and has been training hard for the last one month.” the new agency had quoted a source close to Dhoni as saying.