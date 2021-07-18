An 88 member Indian contingent including 54 athletes arrived at Narita International Airport, Tokyo today. Kurbey City representative reached the airport to receive the team. They were given a formal send-off and best wishes yesterday night at Indira Gandhi International Airport by Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Athletes and support staff in eight disciplines Badminton, Archery, Hockey, Judo, Swimming, Weightlifting, Gymnastics and Table Tennis departed from New Delhi to Tokyo yesterday night. With 127 athletes, Tokyo Olympics will be India’s highest ever playing contingent.

During his address to the Indian contingent at the airport Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said that Tokyo Olympics 2020 is a momentous occasion for the country and good wishes of 135 crore Indians are with the participating athletes.