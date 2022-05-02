70-year-old covers 100 meters in less than14 seconds, sets new record

Michael Kish, a 70-year-old man from the US, has proven that age is just a number. Kish completed a 100-meter dash in less than 14 seconds and a video of his accomplishment has gone viral on social media. The clip shared by FloTrack on Twitter

Born in 1952, Michael Kish proved that age is just a number by finishing the event in 13.47 seconds at the Penn Relays on Thursday.

The 70-year-old American Kish has stunned the sporting world by his lightning speed and strength

His video has registered more than 1 million views since it was uploaded to Twitter on Friday morning.

Philadelphia’s Don Warren placed second with a time of 14.35, while Joachim Acolatse finished third with a more than respectable 15.86.

Kish, who is a grandfather, represents the Shore Athletic Club.

