UEFA Champions League champions Liverpool are having a season to remember so far. In fact, they may well be on their way to win their first Premier League title since, well forever. Liverpool have never won the Premier League although they have 18 titles in the English top-flight football competitions. Given the situation they are in- 58 points from 20 matches, they are runaway frontrunners to the title this season.

In fact, with their amazing record, they have now equalled Manchester City’s record of most points after 20 matches. Manchester City reached as many as 100 points in the same season.

58 – Liverpool have accumulated 58 points from their 20 Premier League games this season; in English top-flight history, only Manchester City in 2017-18 (also 58) have had as many points at this stage of a campaign (assuming three points for a win all-time). Rolling. pic.twitter.com/NiTiYK4q5r — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2020

It remains to be seen if the Reds are able to equal or even surpass Manchester City’s final tally of Premier League points tally. However, gauging from their form in the ongoing season, it looks like Liverpool may win the Premier League with record points.