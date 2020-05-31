As the English Premier League gears up to resume the 2019-20 season after more than three months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Liverpool and Manchester City find themselves in an awkward position as some of the games are likely to be played at neutral venues.

The league officials are contemplating shifting some of the “high risk” games to neutral grounds amid fears that fans may throng outside some of the closed venues, breaking the social distancing guidelines and risking an outbreak of the coronavirus.

“The Premier League’s ambition is to complete all of our remaining fixtures this season home and away, where possible,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“We are working with our clubs to ensure risks are assessed and minimised, while co-operating with the police at a local and national level.

“Discussions with the National Police Chiefs’ Council and UK Football Policing Unit have been positive and are continuing.

“We are prepared for all outcomes and have a neutral venue contingency,” it added.

Five games involving Liverpool and Manchester City have been recognised as “high risk” matches and the clubs can be asked by Premier League to shift their home games to neutral venues.

Following matches are likely to be played at neutral venues, reported Sky Sports:

Everton vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Newcastle

Manchester United vs Sheffield United

Newcastle vs Liverpool

“We have reached a consensus that balances the needs of football, while also minimising the demand on policing,” said Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police as quoted by Sky Sports.

“The majority of remaining matches will be played, at home and away as scheduled, with a small number of fixtures taking place at neutral venues, which, contrary to some reports, have yet to be agreed.

“This plan will be kept continually under review to ensure public health and safety and a key part of this is for supporters to continue to respect the social distancing guidelines, and not to attend or gather outside the stadiums.”