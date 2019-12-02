The Ballon d’Or 2019 ceremony is almost here and within a few hours from now, the world will know the winner of one of the most anticipated awards of the year. The likes of Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah are among the favourites to lift the award this year. While this could be the first win for either of the Liverpool stars, Messi and Ronaldo already have five each.

Prior to the mega event tonight, let us have a look at 3 clubs with most Ballon d’Or wins against their name.

AC Milan (8 wins)

The Serie A heavyweights are number three on the list of most Ballon d’Or wins for clubs. AC Milan have produced as many as eight Ballon d’Or winners over the years. One of their players have won it thrice while the other winners have been given the award once each.

Marco Van Basten: 3 (1988, 1989, 1992)

Kaka: 1 (2007)

Andriy Shevchenko: 1 (2004)

George Weah: 1 (1995)

Ruud Gullit: 1 (19879

Gianni Rivera: 1 (1969)

Barcelona (11 wins)

The Spanish giants are joint first on the list along with their rivals Real Madrid. Barca have seen their players win the award on 11 occasions and Messi alone has won as many as five of these awards. Barca legend Johan Cruyff won the esteemed honour twice with Barcelona as well.

Lionel Messi: 5 (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015)

Johan Cruyff: 2 (1973, 1974)

Luis Suarez: 1 (1960)

Rivaldo: 1 (1999)

Hristo Stoichkov: 1 (1994)

Ronaldinho: 1 (2005)

Real Madrid (11 wins)

Real Madrid also have 11 Ballon d’Or wins. However, if reports from certain section of the media are to be believed, they may lose their top spot in the list as Lionel Messi is likely to get the award and take Barcelona’s tally to 12. Irrespective of the result tonight, Real Madrid deserve a word of appreciation. Ronaldo has won four Ballon d’Or titles with Madrid while Alfredo Di Stefano also had a couple of Ballon d’Or titles to his credit.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 4 (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017)

Alfredo Di Stefano: 2 (1957,1959)

Luka Modric: 1 (2018)

Fabio Cannavaro: 1 (2006)

Ronaldo: 1 (2002)

Figo: 1 (2000)

Raymond Kopa: 1 (1958)