In a recent development, it is now being told that the 2020 British Grand Prix would take place behind closed doors as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grand Prix organisers have confirmed that the race will not take place in front of spectators as the situation of the pandemic is still not conducive for such an arrangement.

“I am extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to stage this year’s British Grand Prix in front of the fans at Silverstone,” said Silverstone chief Stuart Pringle in an official statement.

“We have left this difficult decision for as long as possible, but it is abundantly clear given the current conditions in the country and the government requirements in place now and for the foreseeable future, that a Grand Prix under normal conditions is just not going to be possible,” he added.

The Formula One organisers are currently figuring out a revised calendar for the 2020 season since the outbreak of the dreaded virus has forced a series of postponements and cancellations of races.

Earlier on Monday, an official announcement was made regarding the cancellation of the French Grand Prix. The event became the 10th race of the year 2020 season to have been cancelled or postponed in light of the global health emergency.