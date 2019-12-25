After failing to win coveted Ballon d’Or as well as the UEFA Champions League 2019 with Juventus, Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo is looking forward to winning the Euro 2020 as well as winning the Champions League knockouts.

After a relatively slow start to the season, let us have a look at a couple of records Ronaldo can break in 2020.

1. Can reach the summit of the International goal-scorer list

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will have an amazing chance to emerge as the all-time leading international goalscorer. He can reach there as early as 2020. Notably, Ronaldo is second on the list at the moment and is behind Iran legend Ali Daei, who netted 109 international goals in his career.

The former Real Madrid striker, on the other hand, has already got 99 goals against his name and needs 11 more goals to surpass the Iranian legend. Seems like 2020 will be the year that will see Ronaldo reach this major milestone.

2. Can become the all-time highest goal scorer in top European Championship

CR7 will also sense an opportunity to become the leading and the only top goal-scorer in top European Championship. Currently, he is the joint on top of the list with French star Michel Platini.

Both the players have netted nine goals. However, Platini scored nine in five appearances while Ronaldo has scored as many goals in 21 matches. With him needing just a solitary goal to become the outright leading scorer, Ronaldo seems set to do so in Euro 2020.