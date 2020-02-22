Skipper Kane Williamson made sure New Zealand didn’t let the efforts of the bowlers go in vain as the hosts collected 99 runs in the afternoon session and further strengthened their position on Day Two of the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve.

At Tea break on Saturday, New Zealand were 116/2 and trailing by 49 runs in reply to India’s first-inning total of 165.

Resuming the session at 17/0, New Zealand lost Tom Latham (11) early as he was caught down the leg-side by Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Ishant Sharma.

Williamson, however, then joined forces with Tom Blundell (30) and shared a 47-run partnership before the opener was undone by a brilliant delivery from Sharma.

Ross Taylor, playing his 100th Test for New Zealand, took the attack to the Indian bowlers right from the word go and kept on collecting runs at brisk pace.

Along with Williamson, he stitched an unbeaten 43-run partnership and took the Black Caps to a commanding position against India. Williamson and Taylor were batting on 46 and 22 when umpires called on the Tea break.

Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he picked both the wickets and was able to create difficulties for the Kiwi batters. All the other three bowlers — Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin — did bowl on tight lines and lengths but were unable to make an impact.

Brief Scores: India 165 all out, New Zealand 116/2 (Kane Williamson 46*, Tom Blundell 30; Ishant Sharma 2/17)