Yashpal Sharma, a member of India’s victorious 1983 World Cup side, died after a cardiac arrest at his home in Noida. He was 66.

Sharma suffered a heart attack after returning from morning walk and collapsed at around 7.30 am.

A right-handed middle order batter, Sharma played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs and 42 ODIs, scoring 883 runs between 1978 and 1985.

He was the second-highest run-getter in India’s historic 1983 triumph, behind Indian skipper Kapil Dev, scoring two half-centuries: an 89 in India’s win over West Indies in the group stage, and 61 in the semi-final against England.

He also played 160 first-class matches, representing Punjab, Haryana and Railways, and scored 8,933 runs in a career spanning over two decades.

Sharma had top-scored with 89 (off 120 balls) to help India make 262/8 in their 34-run victory over West Indies in their first match of the 1983 World Cup.

That win in Manchester infused in India the self-belief to go on and win the tournament.

Post-retirement, he remained actively involved in coaching, commentary and cricket administration.

He served as a national selector across two stints, first from 2004 to 2005, and later from 2008 to 2011.

He also officiated in a number of domestic matches, both as an umpire and match referee.

Most recently, he was part of Delhi’s Cricket Advisory Committee.

His sudden demise startled his former teammates, some of whom he had met last month on the anniversary of the 1983 World Cup win.

“It is unbelievable,” Dilip Vengsarkar said.

“He was the fittest among all of us. I had asked him that day, when we met, about his routine. He was a vegetarian, teetotaller, used to have soup for his dinner and very particular about his morning walks. I am just shocked.”

“As a player, he was a proper team man and a fighter,” Vengsarkar added.

“I fondly remember the 1979 Test against Pakistan in Delhi. We had a partnership that helped us save the game. I knew him since my university days. Still can’t believe it.”

Kirti Azad, another member of that 1983 team, had also met him last month.

“He told me that day we met that I had lost weight. We had a great reunion. I remember the very first game in the 1983 World Cup playing the mighty West Indies with those fast bowlers, he set the agenda and we won that game,” Azad said.

“He was again fantastic in the semifinal, hitting Bob Willis for a six. Nowadays people say (Ravindra) Jadeja hits the stumps regularly but so did Yashpal. He was a livewire on the field and would hit stumps all the time,” Azad said.

Sharma was born in Ludhiana and represented Punjab, Haryana and Railways in the domestic circuit.

He first came into national contention in 1977, when he made a match-winning 173 for North Zone in the Duleep Trophy final, against a South Zone attack comprising BS Chandrasekhar, S Abid Ali and Erapalli Prasanna.

He was subsequently picked for the Pakistan tour but had to wait for nearly two years for his Test debut, at Lord’s against England.

Sharma scored two Test centuries, his first an unbeaten 100 against Australia in Delhi.

In the following Test, Sharma made 85 not out off 117 balls in Kolkata to steer India’s race towards the 247-run target before bad light halted play.

Sharma’s second Test century (140) came during the course of a 316-run stand with Gundappa Viswanath, who made 222, against England in Chennai.

“Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family,” tweeted ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur tweeted, “Saddened by the passing away of ace cricketer & 1983 World Cup winning member Sh Yashpal Sharma. He had an illustrious career & was India’s second-highest run getter at the 1983 World Cup. He was also an umpire and national selector. His contribution won’t be forgotten.”

India’s spin legend Anil Kumble tweeted, “Shocking to hear about the passing of Yashpal sharma. One of the heroes of our first World Cup win. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Sharma is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.