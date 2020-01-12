15-year-old Shafali Verma is all set to receive the BCCI award for the best international debut for a woman player (2018-19) at the annual awards ceremony according to the list of winners which was revealed on Sunday.

Verma has featured in only nine Twenty-20 Internationals (T20Is). She has scored a total of 222 runs so far with the highest score of 73. Last year, as she made her debut, she became the youngest Indian to play international cricket overtaking Sachin Tendulkar.

Indian women’s team cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami will also be honoured in the award ceremony, to be held on Sunday, for being the highest run-scorer and wicket-taker respectively in One-Day International (ODI) cricket.

Earlier this week on Friday, Verma scored a blistering unbeaten half-century to help India C beat India B to win the final of the T20 Challenger Trophy at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Verma smashed a 45-ball 89 to help her team successfully chase 132 with 28 balls to spare. In her blitzkrieg knock, she hit 15 boundaries and two sixes.

In the men’s section, Mayank Agarwal will be recognised for the best international debut after he scored 872 runs in his first 9 Test matches. In 2019, Agarwal registered two double centuries in red-ball cricket.

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will receive the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for his exploits in international cricket in the 2018-19 season. The world’s number 1 ODI bowler made his Test debut during India’s tour of South Africa in January 2018 and hasn’t looked back since.