Under watch

In a democracy as vast and complex as India’s, the credibility of electoral processes remains its most vital currency. The recent decision by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to mandate 100 per cent webcasting from all polling stations with internet connectivity signals an important reinforcement of this credibility. Though officially described as an internal measure, its timing cannot be ignored ~ coming as it does amid sharp public al legations of vote rigging in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

However, this development should be viewed not merely as a defensive response to political noise but as an overdue evolution of the electoral process itself. Te – chnology has long promised greater transparency in elections, yet its adoption in India has been patchy, selective, and sometimes symbolic. With this directive, the ECI appears to be making a genuine effort to institutionalise realtime monitoring, allowing for a layer of surveillance that could deter malpractice and reassure both voters and political stakeholders.

The significance of this measure lies in its universality. Earlier webcasting efforts were limited in scope, covering only select polling stations and leaving critical gaps in electoral oversight. These gaps allowed suspicions, doubts, and conspiracy theories to thrive, particularly in politically sensitive or contested regions. A uniform webcasting mechanism, backed by a network of nodal officers and multi-level monitoring control rooms, could close these gaps and create a verifiable digital trail of the voting process. That said, the move also reflects the immense technological and administrative challenge of conducting free and fair elections in a country where connectivity remains uneven.

The ECI’s instruction to make alternative videography arrangements in shadow zones ~ where internet access is unreliable or absent ~ acknowledges this reality. Yet this also raises important questions. How secure and tamper-proof will these alternative methods be? Will the footage from these areas receive the same level of scrutiny and transparency as those under live webcasting? These operational aspects deserve close attention, lest the cure become more cosmetic than curative. Furthermore, the ECI’s insistence that webcasting avoid capturing sensitive components such as the face of the ballot unit or the VVPAT demonstrates a careful balance between transparency and voter secrecy ~ a constitutional necessity. But how this balance is maintained on the ground will depend entirely on the diligence of local officials and technical staff. Critics will rightly ask whether such measures are enough to erase public doubts or opposition allegations of match-fixing and rigging. The truth is that no technology ~ however comprehensive ~ can substitute for political trust and public faith.

But robust, verifiable mechanisms like this new webcasting initiative can at least help restore a measure of confidence where suspicion has taken root. In the final analysis, the ECI’s decision represents a step in the right direction ~ one that recognises the demands of a digital age and the scepticism of an informed electorate. Its real test, however, will lie in transparent execution, vigilant monitoring, and public disclosure of outcomes ~ not merely in technological deployment.