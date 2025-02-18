Trump’s Gaza vision cloaked in hypocrisy

Addressing the press alongside Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump mentioned his Gaza plan for the first time. He remarked, “We will own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site,” adding that the US would “create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”

He also called on Jordan, Egypt and other Arab states to take in Palestinians. It is unknown if he had discussed the proposal with his advisors. A few days later he repeated the same by adding, “I’m committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it.” Trump stated that Gazans would not have the right to return as “they would have much better housing.” Restrictions on the re-entry of Gazans into the region was an addition. Trump believes that if the neutral US occupies disputed Gaza, the conflict can end.

Trump’s suggestion of taking over Gaza was music to Netanyahu’s ears who termed it as “revolutionary and creative”, while referring to the American President as the “greatest friend of Israel.” Such was his confidence that he jokingly stated that Gaza could even be created in Saudi Arabia, which has excess land, about which Riyadh expressed anger. For residents of Gaza, who have suffered the loss of thousands of lives, large-scale destruction, multiple relocations due to Israeli air and ground strikes, amid shortages of food and medicine, moving to a safer region, even if it is another state, is any day a better option. Hence, many locals backed Trump’s announcement.

Moving them is just one part of the problem, providing employment, accommodation and sustenance is another. Trump threatened Egypt and Jordan about accepting Gazans on their soil. In a press interaction he stated that if Egypt and Jordan do not accept Gazans, he could stop aid to them. However, both states rejected Trump’s proposal. There are reports that Egypt has deployed its army close to the Israel border to prevent inflow of refugees. Leaders of Arab states which accept Gazans would have to deal with domestic anger. The Arab world united against Trump’s intent. The King of Jordan, whose subjects include Palestinians, mentioned that Arab states would have a counter-proposal shortly. Saudi Arabia would soon be hosting a meeting of affected Arab states. Throughout the war, no Arab state accepted even a single Gazan.

Islamic states termed the proposal as ethnic cleansing and a violation of international law. For Jordan, memories of September 1970 will always remain bitter. It had provided refuge to over 300,000 Palestinians after the 1967 war, when it lost the West Bank and East Jerusalem to Israel. Yasser Arafat, then the head of the PLO (Palestinian Liberation Organization), based in Jordan, planned to overthrow the Jordanian monarch, with support from neighbouring states, leading to Jordan launching its armed forces, then led by Pakistani Brigadier Zia-ul Haq (subsequently the army chief and martial law administrator) to suppress them. The Palestinians termed it as Black September as thousands (figures vary between 2,000 and 25,000) were killed.

The PLO was relocated to Lebanon, where they were subsequently involved in the Lebanese civil war. Hamas could act in a similar manner. Hence, Jordan will hesitate in accepting Gazans, which would include Hamas elements. Gaza has a population of 2.2 million. Moving such large numbers could upset the economies of nations accepting them. While some Palestinians may be willing to move for a better life, the majority would be unwilling. Using force would only make the situation worse. The plan, in simplistic terms, is another form of ending the global demand for a ‘two state solution.’ Instead, Trump should have considered the future governance of Gaza as an alternative.

The world also criticised the proposal, including US allies in West Asia and Europe. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated, “It’s a scandal and an appalling idea, especially now as we can see the incredible destruction caused there.” The UN Secretary General joined the debate mentioning that Gaza was an integral part of a “future Palestine state.” Saudi Arabia rejected the US plan adding that recognition of Israel, as part of the Abraham Accords, is subject to the creation of a Palestinian state. Continuing with his bullying, Trump threatened Hamas on hostage release. However, for Hamas, which has withstood immense destruction in Gaza and yet bounced back, this is another threat which it can withstand.

Trump cannot push the US into the conflict except by permitting Israel to violate the ceasefire, adding to Arab states joining hands in firmly rejecting any relocation proposal. The region is already in turmoil. Iran has been isolated with the degradation of Hamas and Hezbollah as also the downfall of the Assad regime in Syria. It is facing additional sanctions including those on the Chabahar port. It can do little except protest against Trump’s announcement. Trump had earlier threatened to purchase Greenland and also occupy the Panama Canal, while making Canada a part of the US.

It appears he is on a real estate grabbing spree in his second term, expecting the rest of the world to sit quietly. With global as well as internal objections, it is unlikely that any of his plans for land grabbing may succeed. Rebuilding the region devastated by conflict is anyway a major challenge. While Gaza has been destroyed, so have parts of Lebanon and Syria. Who will fund and under what conditions will they be rebuilt is unknown. Saudi Arabia, the main financer, is unwilling to be involved unless a two-state solution is on the cards. In all probability, Trump’s proposal may soon die a natural death.

Trump, who is currently pushing all illegal immigrants out of the US, including deporting them in handcuffs, now wants other nations to accept hundreds of thousands of Gazans voluntarily. He has made no mention of the US or Europe accepting them. He is conveying that Gaza is an Arab problem, which he is seeking to resolve the best way he can. After all, he is a real estate tycoon. Simultaneously, he hopes to make Gaza into a paradise while being blocked for its own residents. Can there ever be greater hypocrisy?

(The writer is a retired Major-General of the Indian Army.)