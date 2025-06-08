Trump and Xi

These mutual commitments are already under strain. The so-called tariff truce, announced in May, was meant to be a stepping stone to broader de-escalation. But it’s rapidly unravelling. The US accuses China of failing to resume critical exports, while Beijing argues that fresh American restrictions on chip software and student visas violate the spirit of the deal. Both sides are technically correct — and that’s the problem. The deal lacked enforcement clarity, and each nation is interpreting it to fit domestic narratives. Both leaders are playing to domestic audiences, using diplomacy as performance. But real progress demands less posturing and more policy — something neither side seems fully prepared to embrace just yet. Mr Trump’s rhetoric around rare earths — calling for clarity on their complexity — signals an understanding of how strategic these resources are in modern supply chains. But clarity is not the issue. Control is. China still dominates rare earth processing, and the US knows it. This asymmetry ensures that even limited trade breakthroughs will be tinged with insecurity.

More worrying is the escalation over Taiwan. President Xi’s warning that “a small number of separatists” could drag the two powers into conflict, paired with recent US military posturing, suggests that the Taiwan flashpoint is now inseparable from trade talks. Any future summit between the two leaders will need to acknowledge this reality — not skirt it. Ultimately, Mr Trump may hope that personal diplomacy can yield results where diplomatic talks have failed. But the Chinese system prizes process, hierarchy, and predictability.

President Xi’s team will resist the theatrics of Trump-style dealmaking. Without institutional progress, symbolic gestures won’t stop relations from slipping back into confrontation. A temporary thaw is not the same as a resolution. If both nations hope to avoid another escalation, they must commit not just to talking — but to talking with clarity, credibility, and mutual respect. Anything less is posturing in the shadow of a storm.