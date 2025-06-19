Timely Revival

India’s economy, society, and environment remain deeply intertwined with the rhythm of the monsoon. In a country where nearly half the farmland relies solely on rainfall for cultivation, the state of the monsoon is not merely a weather event ~ it is a matter of national consequence. After an uncertain start this year, marked by an early arrival but an unexpected fortnight-long stall, the seasonal rains have regained momentum. This revival could not have been better timed, as large parts of the grain-growing plains in northern India have been grappling with an unforgiving heat-wave and parched fields waiting for relief.

The monsoon’s resumption over central India and the promise of its swift spread across the country bring not only immediate respite from soaring temperatures but also renewed hope for kharif sowing. In regions such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh ~ where the rains have already reached ~ the impact is bound to be swift in replenishing soil moisture, filling reservoirs, and supporting the sowing of crucial crops such as rice, soybeans, cotton, and sugarcane. The early onset of the monsoon over Kerala this year, nearly a week ahead of schedule, had raised hopes of a strong agricultural season. However, the sudden stalling of the rains from May 29 onwards cast a shadow of uncertainty over these expectations. During this dry spell, India received 31 per cent lower rainfall than the seasonal average, raising fears of delayed planting and moisture stress for early-sown crops. Such variability in monsoon behaviour is not new, but its consequences are now magnified in a warming world where extreme weather swings have become more frequent and disruptive.

The good news is that the monsoon has gathered strength thanks to favourable systems forming over the Bay of Bengal ~ a critical meteorological driver that often determines the vigour and spread of the rains across the subcontinent. With heavy rainfall predicted for central, western, and parts of northern India in the coming days, the moisture deficit is expected to narrow sharply. This is particularly reassuring for India’s farmers, many of whom still lack reliable irrigation and depend wholly on the June-September rains to secure their livelihood. Beyond agriculture, a good monsoon has cascading effects on rural demand, power consumption patterns, and even food inflation ~ a matter of growing concern in recent months.

A normal or above-normal monsoon can check food price volatility by ensuring steady supply and averting output shocks. It also reduces stress on groundwater extraction and eases the burden on thermal power plants that run overtime during dry spells to meet cooling and irrigation needs. While much still depends on the monsoon’s performance in July and August ~ the crucial months for crop development ~ the current signs are encouraging. The country can cautiously look forward to an easing of heat wave conditions and a stable sowing season. Nature, it seems, is once again offering India a chance to align its fortunes with the rains.

