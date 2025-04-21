The RSS from the lens of a Christian layman

Growing up in a small Christian-majority village in Kerala’s Kannur district, my world was defined by the church bells, catechism classes,and the vibrant festivals that marked our community’s cultural calendar. But amid this deeply rooted Christian environment, a unique encounter during my childhood left an impression that has only deepened over time — an encounter with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, better known as the RSS.

It was a man named Balakrishnan, a dedicated RSS pracharak, who first introduced me to this organization. For an impressionable child, his personality — calm, composed, disciplined — was striking. He was not a politician, nor a fiery speaker, but a man of gentle demeanor, deep conviction, and unparalleled punctuality. While the village was mostly Christian and naturally hesitant about anything remotely connected to ‘Hindutva,’ Balakrishnan was quietly winning hearts — not by words, but by example.

Years later, in college, I met Sudheesh T.T., a close friend and another admirer of the Sangh’s ideals. Our conversations extended late into the night — not debates, but thoughtful discussions. Through him, I began to understand the ideological foundations of the RSS: a vision of cultural nationalism, of service to the nation, of a unified identity rooted in Bharat’s civilizational values.

It wasn’t the kind of nationalism that screamed slogans or chased media headlines — it was a quiet, deep commitment to the motherland. As a Christian, I found no contradiction here. In fact, it reminded me of the message of universal love and sacrifice that Jesus Christ preached. As the RSS enters its centenary year, completing 100 years since its founding in 1925, I write this as an outsider — not a member, not a swayamsevak — but a keen observer, a Christian layman who has learned to appreciate and admire the Sangh from a distance.

At a time when ideological labels are easily weaponized and narratives often polarize, the RSS remains a subject of much scrutiny, suspicion, and sadly, caricature. But what gets missed in political debates is the deeper spirit of the organization — its ceaseless commitment to discipline, service, and nation-building. I have seen swayamsevaks quietly help flood victims before the state machinery arrived. I have seen RSS-affiliated organizations running blood donation camps, orphanages, relief work during the pandemic, and countless seva activities across villages and urban slums.

The Sangh is not just about ideology. It is a way of life. It is about waking up at dawn, doing physical training, engaging in intellectual discussion, and above all, offering oneself in service without expecting anything in return. That ideal — of selfless service — resonates across religions. In Christianity, it’s called “agape,” the unconditional love that serves without seeking reward. The RSS embodies this spirit through its countless pracharaks who live celibate lives, travel across the country with just a bag, and dedicate themselves to the cause of the nation. In my professional life, I have been fortunate to work under professors who embodied this same spirit. Prof.

Jaya Prasad and Prof. Santhisri Pandit — both of whom were closely familiar with the RSS worldview — showed me that nationalism is not a slogan but a form of ethical living. Their personal integrity, their commitment to truth, and their willingness to mentor students across ideological divides reflected the best of what the Sangh seeks to cultivate — character. This, to me, is the core contribution of RSS to Indian society — character formation. In a world increasingly driven by superficial achievements, consumerism, and identity politics, the RSS emphasizes inner strength, ethical clarity, and devotion to a higher cause. In a society that often forgets its village roots, the Sangh reminds us of the values of community, cooperation, and culture.

Some critics often argue that the RSS excludes religious minorities. As a Christian who has engaged with swayamsevaks for years, I can say with honesty that has not been my experience. Yes, the organization sees Bharat through the lens of cultural nationalism rooted in Hindu civilization. But Hinduism here is not a religion in the narrow sense; it is a civilizational identity that embraces diversity. The RSS does not ask Christians or Muslims to give up their faith. It simply asks all Indians to love their motherland, know its heritage, and live in harmony. Swami Vivekananda once said, “You will be nearer to Heaven through football than through the study of the Gita.”

The RSS took that message literally. Its daily shakhas — physical training sessions held in open fields — build brotherhood, fitness, and discipline. There is no caste, no religion, no economic distinction in a shakha. Everyone wears the same dress, follows the same drill, and chants the same patriotic songs. That egalitarian spirit is something I wish many Christian parishes would emulate. The centenary of any organization is a time to reflect. The RSS, from its humble beginnings in Nagpur in 1925 under the leadership of Dr. K.B. Hedgewar, has grown into the world’s largest voluntary organization. That did not happen through money or marketing.

It happened because the idea of Bharat Mata touched millions. It happened because young men and women, inspired by a higher call, gave their lives to building the nation — not for fame, not for political power, but for the sheer joy of service. As a Christian layman, I cannot but admire this. I may go to church every Sunday, but I also salute those who wake up at 5 AM every day to build a better India. I may read the Bible, but I also respect the swayamsevak who reads the Gita and then serves in a tribal village for 10 years teaching poor children. I may believe in Jesus, but I also bow before the idea of Rashtra dharma — the duty towards one’s nation.

There is a lot the Christian community in India can learn from the Sangh. Its emphasis on character, discipline, simplicity, and service should be part of every religious upbringing. In fact, true ecumenism lies not in doctrinal debates but in shared service. The Sangh is not trying to convert anyone; it is trying to convert apathy into action, indifference into involvement. As we move into the next century, India needs more such organizations — rooted in culture, driven by values, and dedicated to the nation. Political parties will come and go. Governments will change. But civil society institutions like the RSS are what sustain the soul of a nation.

They form the moral backbone of democracy. Today, when I think of Balakrishnan, that simple pracharak who first taught me what RSS was, or Sudheesh, who patiently explained the idea of cultural nationalism over cups of tea, I feel a quiet sense of gratitude. They did not preach; they lived their ideals. And in doing so, they inspired others — like me. This is what the RSS does best. It inspires. Not by propaganda, but by personal example. Not by force, but by faith. And for that, as a Christian layman, I say with all honesty — I salute a hundred years of RSS.

(The writer is Professor, Centre for South Asian Studies, School of International Studies & Social Sciences, Pondicherry Central University.)