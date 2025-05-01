Terror and Resilience

The brutal attack in Pahalgam, where terrorists singled out and murdered Hindu tourists in cold blood, has shaken not just Kashmir, but the collective conscience of the nation. It is a reminder that beneath Kashmir’s postcard-perfect landscapes, the cruel hand of cross-border terror still runs. The targeted nature of the killings ~ men separated, names asked, lives ended ~ was not just an act of terror; it was a calcul – ated assault on India’s pluralism and its sense of internal peace.

In response, the government has closed more than half of Kashmir’s 87 tourist destinations, an extraordinary step that underscores both the scale of the threat and the urgency of restoring a semblance of order. This comes just as the summer season was beginning to bring thousands to the Valley, enticed by its beauty and reassured by a few quieter years. That illusion now lies shattered. The very act that sought to destabilise the region economically may have succeeded in doing so ~ at least in the short term. While the administrative decision to shut tourist spots is understandable in the context of im mediate security, it is also a blow to a region whose eco nomic revival increasingly depends on tourism.

Hotels, guides, small businesses, and transport providers ~ many of them locals ~ stand to suffer. Fear drives away not only tourists but also investment and hope. Yet, there is little choice. The safety of civilians must come first. What cannot be allowed, however, is for this moment to spiral into a cycle of rhetoric and bombast. Tensions with Pakistan have flared, predictably, with accusations, denials, and even talk of imminent military escalation. The temptation to “do something” is immense. But India must tread carefully. Provocative statements may score political points but risk escalating a volatile situation. The moral high ground must be held with firmness, not fury. What this attack calls for is both resolve and restraint.

India must enhance intelligence co ordination, secure vulnerable areas, and improve rapid response mechanisms ~ without allowing the Valley to slip back into an armed camp. The state must reaffirm its commitment to the safety of every citizen, regardless of religion or region, while also making it clear that terror ~ whether domestic or externally backed ~ will be met with zero tolerance, and repulsed. To support this, civil society ~ across India ~ must raise its voice for peace, not polarisation.

Religious leaders, artists, educators, and business leaders all have roles to play in resisting the tide of hate and fear. Healing cannot be the government’s burden alone. It must become a national mission, rooted in empathy and courage. Ultimately, the attackers sought to sow fear and divide. The best rebuke we can offer is unity, clarity of purpose, and the unyielding will to keep Kashmir open ~ not just for tourism, but for peace, coexistence, and the promise of a better tomorrow. Kashmir’s healing is incomplete, but it must not be abandoned. Not now. Not again.