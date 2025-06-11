Tariff Mirage

The recent decline in US imports — a stunning 20 per cent plunge in a single month — has handed the Trump administration an apparent victory. The trade deficit in goods, a figure long criticized by then former and now returned President Trump, shrank by nearly half. To some, this sharp decline seems to validate the aggressive tariff strategy Mr Trump unleashed earlier this year.

But behind the numbers lies a troubling truth: this is less an economic triumph than a distortion, masking deeper risks for both the US and global economies. At first glance, the administration’s move seems to be working. By slapping sweeping import taxes — including a blanket 10 per cent levy on most goods — the White House has forced down the volume of foreign goods flowing into American ports. Steel, aluminum, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, toys, clothing and even everyday consumer electronics like mobile phones have been caught in this dragnet. Key trading partners such as China, Canada, and Mexico have seen their exports to the US nosedive to levels not seen in years. For American consumers, this could mean higher prices on goods from electronics to apparel as retailers pass on increased costs stemming from disrupted supply chains and import taxes. But this trade squeeze is neither organic nor sustainable. Much of the April decline is the result of panic-driven stockpiling by American firms earlier in the year.

Advertisement

Expecting tariffs, they rushed to fill inventories ahead of time — creating a false sense of market activity that inflated import numbers before the drop. The subsequent fall, then, reflects not a new industrial resurgence in the US, but a temporary vacuum after the buying frenzy. There is no evidence yet that US factories are scaling up production to fill this gap. Domestic manufacturing, still hollowed out by decades of offshoring, cannot pivot overnight to replace the sheer variety and volume of goods that Americans import. Without structural investment in industrial capacity and skills, the country risks shortages, price spikes, and supply chain disruptions. Early warnings are already emerging — steel exports from Mexico have halved, while Canada’s trade deficit ballooned, both signs of deeper economic friction that could backfire on the US economy itself. Even the sharp reduction in the deficit comes with strings attached.

Advertisement

By forcing abrupt changes in global trade flows, Washington risks driving suppliers to pivot permanently toward other markets, bypassing the US in the long term. Vietnam and Taiwan, for example, briefly stepped in to fill some of the supply gap, but such adjustments are tactical, not strategic. Prolonged instability could encourage producers worldwide to diversify away from the US market altogether. Shortterm optics may favour the administration’s political message of “winning” on trade, but this is no assured victory. Economic strength cannot be measured by import suppression alone. True success demands a revitalised domestic industry — not merely fewer foreign goods. Until that foundation is rebuilt, the gains will remain fragile, and the risks — both at home and abroad — will only grow.