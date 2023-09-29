Taken at the flood

For 146 long days, Hollywood’s writers stood together in a battle that transcended wage disputes and contractual negotiations. It was a fight not just for their livelihoods, but for the very soul of storytelling in the digital age. At the heart of this struggle lay a shared concern the creeping influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry. The recent agreement between writers and studios has cast a spotlight on the evolving relationship between AI and creativity, a topic that goes far beyond Hollywood.

The Writers’ Guild of America (WGA) strike was a quest for control over the narratives its members bring into existence. The tentatively agreed three-year deal, currently awaiting members’ approval, addresses many key issues, including pay raises and health benefits. But the spotlight shin- es brightest on its stance regarding AI. Hollywood writers, like their counterparts in other creative fields, grapple with the increasing role of AI in content generation. They demanded safeguards to ensure their artistic contributions would not become mere training data for AI models. And they won. Under the agreement, studios must engage in regular dialogues with the guild about the use of AI in film development and production. While studios retain the freedom to employ AI in content creation, the contract empowers writers with the right to legal action if their work is used to train AI without their consent. This is a crucial victory for creators, as it reaffirms their ownership of their intellectual property in the age of algorithms. What this agreement demonstrates is the growing importance of AI in creative processes and the need for artists to assert their rights in this evolving landscape. Hollywood has set a precedent, showing that it is possible to balance technological advancements with creative integrity.

The question of AI’s role in con- tent creation isn’t confined to the realm of scriptwriting. It touches every corner of the industry, from actors’ performances to visual effects. The parallel strike by the Screen Actors’ Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ (SAG-AFTRA) underscores that writers and actors share similar concerns about AI’s encroachment into their craft. Actors want to protect their images from being replaced by AI-generated “digital replicas” and seek compensation that reflects their value in streaming revenue. Their demands encompass various issues, including self-taped auditions, diversity in makeup and hair artists and flexibility in working during extended TV show breaks. While writers have taken a significant step forward in addressing these concerns, SAG- AFTRA’s ongoing strike highlights that the broader struggle continues. Hollywood isn’t just contending with AI but also grappling with the evolving nature of work in the entertainment industry. The 146-day strike serves as a testament to the enduring power of collective action. Writers stood united, recognizing that their craft was worth protecting, not just for themselves but for future generations of storytellers

