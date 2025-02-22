Surprise CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to name Ms Rekha Gupta as Delhi’s Chief Minister caught many by surprise. A first-time MLA with a background in student and municipal politics, she was not high up among the names speculated for the top post. Yet, her elevation signals a well-thought-out strategy by the party, one that aligns with its larger political goals in the capital and beyond. Ms Gupta’s rise underscores the BJP’s emphasis on grassroots leadership and its continued effort to strengthen its appeal among women voters. Having spent years in student politics and later as a councillor, she has worked her way up through the party’s ranks. Her leadership in BJP’s Mahila Morcha, particularly in election campaigns in states like Madhya Pradesh, highlights her ability to connect with women and mobilise them as a key electoral bloc.

However, her selection also reflects a pragmatic political move. The BJP fought the Delhi election without projecting a chief ministerial face, relying entirely on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal. This strategy helped the party overcome nearly three decades of political setbacks in the capital. Once in power, the leadership had to balance multiple factors ~ rewarding loyalty, ensuring administrative competence, and making a political statement. Ms Gupta’s appointment fulfills all these objectives. Delhi’s political landscape has long been shaped by strong leaders, from the late Sheila Dikshit to Arvind Kejriwal. Unlike her predecessors, Ms Gupta does not enter office with a larger-than-life persona.

Advertisement

This can work both for and against her. On one hand, she has the opportunity to shape her leadership style without the burden of high expectations. On the other, she will have to establish her authority quickly in a politically charged environment. Governance in Delhi comes with unique challenges. The capital’s complex administrative structure, with power divided between the central government and the elected state government, has often led to political conflicts. For the BJP, having its own chief minister after decades presents a chance to demonstrate effective governance. Ms Gupta’s experience in municipal administration could be an asset here, but she will have to navigate a system where decisions often require coordination with multiple authorities. Her appointment also signals the BJP’s commitment to increasing women’s representation in leadership roles.

Advertisement

With women voters playing a decisive role in recent elections, Ms Gupta’s tenure will be closely watched as a test case for whether such representation translates into tangible policy benefits. If she can effectively champion issues such as safety, employment, and welfare for women, it could strengthen the BJP’s appeal among this crucial demographic. Ultimately, Ms Gupta’s success will depend on how well she transitions from a behind-the-scenes strategist to a leader in the spotlight. While her appointment may have been unexpected, her performance in the coming months will determine whether this surprise choice turns into a masterstroke for the BJP.