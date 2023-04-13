Sent to jail

The sentencing of two Chinese lawyers for their criticism of corruption in the country and their demand for greater freedoms has drawn the expected flak from human rights group around the world, but is unlikely to move the administration of President Xi Jinping, which has in recent times stepped up its offensive on those of the country’s citizens who demand greater accountability from rulers. The two lawyers, Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi, were sentenced to 14 and 12 years in jail respectively this week, after having been detained more than three years ago. They are part of the New Citizens Movement, a loosely organized group of Chinese civil rights activists formed more than a decade ago to seek a peaceful transition of the country to constitutionalism and the rule of law. The movement has laudable objectives, among them the disclosure of wealth by government officials and an equitable distribution of the country’s education resources. Members of the group used to meet frequently in pursuance of their objectives; Xu and Ding were also detained a decade ago after signing an open letter that sought scrutiny of the wealth of China’s leaders. Xu had also asked President Xi to step down for his inept handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The sentences were handed down to the two after a trial about which little is known, conducted according to some reports in the northeastern Shangdong province. They were charged with subversion, and their lawyers were barred from all contact with foreign media. No details of the trial, thus engulfed in secrecy, have emerged but activists say the rule of law and due procedure, as understood in international law, were not followed.

The UN Human Rights chief, Volker Turk, has expressed concern at the trial and the manner in which the two activists were given stiff jail terms. Describing the trial as being “at variance with international human rights standards”, Mr Turk said: “Human rights law requires that people not be prosecuted or otherwise punished for voicing their criticism of government policies. It also requires respect for fair trial and due process rights, and proper investigations into any allegations of ill-treatment.” While Mr Turk has vowed to follow up the matter with Chinese authorities, his intervention is likely to be brushed aside by a country that has intensified attacks on rights activists after President Xi came to power in 2012.

For now at least, Xu’s dream of a China that is “beautiful, free, fair and happy” seems to lie in tatters, as indeed does his hope of a democratic country. In a statement released through lawyers shortly before his sentencing, Xu had expressed the hope that the ideals of the New Citizens Movement would be realised in “our time”. That hope, along with the two activists, has now been imprisoned, and the chilling effect of the action is likely to deter others who might have had similar aspirations.